On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

Slafkovsky has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Slafkovsky has scored one goal on the power play.

Slafkovsky's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 78 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.