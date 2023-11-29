On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slafkovsky stats and insights

  • Slafkovsky has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Slafkovsky has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Slafkovsky's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 78 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.