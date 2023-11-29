Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 29?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Justin Barron light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Barron has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 78 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19.0 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:09
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 5-3
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
