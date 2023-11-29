The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Justin Barron light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

  • Barron has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Barron has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 78 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19.0 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:09 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:49 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:12 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 5-3

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

