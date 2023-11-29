Should you bet on Kaiden Guhle to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guhle stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Guhle has no points on the power play.

Guhle's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 78 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:12 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:53 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.