The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Matheson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

  • Matheson has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Matheson averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:49 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:52 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 25:09 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 28:06 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 28:43 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 23:21 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 27:21 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 27:56 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:09 Home L 5-3

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

