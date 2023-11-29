Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 29?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Matheson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Matheson stats and insights
- Matheson has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).
- He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- Matheson averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Matheson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|26:52
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|25:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|28:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|28:43
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|23:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|27:56
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.