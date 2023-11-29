The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Matheson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matheson stats and insights

Matheson has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).

He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Matheson averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:49 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:52 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 25:09 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 28:06 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 28:43 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 23:21 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 27:21 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 27:56 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:09 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.