Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to wager on Matheson's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Matheson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 24:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Matheson has a goal in five of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Matheson has a point in 11 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Matheson has an assist in eight of 21 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Matheson hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 78 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 3 15 Points 5 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 4

