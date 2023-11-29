In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Michael Pezzetta to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

Pezzetta has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Pezzetta has no points on the power play.

Pezzetta averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 6-3

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

