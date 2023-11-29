Will Nicholas Suzuki light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suzuki stats and insights

Suzuki has scored in six of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

He has a 12.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:35 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:34 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 19:55 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 22:32 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:52 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.