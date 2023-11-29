The Montreal Canadiens, Nicholas Suzuki included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Suzuki in that upcoming Canadiens-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Suzuki has averaged 20:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Suzuki has a goal in six of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Suzuki has a point in 12 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

Suzuki has an assist in eight of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Suzuki goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 4 17 Points 9 6 Goals 3 11 Assists 6

