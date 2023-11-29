Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Monahan are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Monahan vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan has averaged 18:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Monahan has a goal in six of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Monahan has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 21 games this season, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Monahan has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Monahan Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 3 13 Points 2 6 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.