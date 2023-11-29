Tanner Pearson will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Montreal Canadiens face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Pearson in that upcoming Canadiens-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tanner Pearson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Pearson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Pearson has averaged 14:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In three of 21 games this season, Pearson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pearson has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 21 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 21 games this year, Pearson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Pearson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pearson has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pearson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 2 7 Points 0 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

