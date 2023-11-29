How to Watch Vermont vs. Dartmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
Vermont Stats Insights
- This season, the Catamounts have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.
- In games Vermont shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Catamounts are the 200th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Big Green rank 177th.
- The Catamounts put up only 3.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Big Green allow (75).
- When Vermont scores more than 75 points, it is 3-0.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Vermont averaged 80 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Catamounts were better at home last season, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 67.6 when playing on the road.
- Vermont averaged 8.9 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.3% at home and 35.9% in road games.
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Liberty
|L 71-61
|HTC Center
|11/22/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|W 106-57
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 79-70
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Yale
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
