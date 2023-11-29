The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

Vermont Stats Insights

This season, the Catamounts have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.

In games Vermont shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Catamounts are the 200th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Big Green rank 177th.

The Catamounts put up only 3.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Big Green allow (75).

When Vermont scores more than 75 points, it is 3-0.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vermont averaged 80 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Catamounts were better at home last season, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 67.6 when playing on the road.

Vermont averaged 8.9 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.3% at home and 35.9% in road games.

