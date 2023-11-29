The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Vermont Stats Insights

  • This season, the Catamounts have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.
  • In games Vermont shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Catamounts are the 200th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Big Green rank 177th.
  • The Catamounts put up only 3.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Big Green allow (75).
  • When Vermont scores more than 75 points, it is 3-0.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Vermont averaged 80 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Catamounts were better at home last season, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 67.6 when playing on the road.
  • Vermont averaged 8.9 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.3% at home and 35.9% in road games.

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Liberty L 71-61 HTC Center
11/22/2023 NVU-Johnson W 106-57 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Bradley L 79-70 Carver Arena
11/29/2023 Dartmouth - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Yale - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Northeastern - Matthews Arena

