The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vermont covered 17 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Catamounts and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Dartmouth went 9-12-0 ATS last year.

In Big Green games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

