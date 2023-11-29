Wednesday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (5-2) and Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 79-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vermont, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 79, Dartmouth 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Dartmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-21.5)

Vermont (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts average 78.1 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per contest (34th in college basketball). They have a +112 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Vermont averages 32.7 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 28.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Vermont connects on 10.9 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) while shooting 39% from beyond the arc (29th in college basketball). It is making 4.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6 per game while shooting 32.1%.

The Catamounts' 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 128th in college basketball.

Vermont has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.6 per game (16th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.9 (314th in college basketball).

