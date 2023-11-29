The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) face the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Information

Vermont Top Players (2022-23)

Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 71.4 183rd 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 136th 13.6 Assists 12.9 186th 5th 8.9 Turnovers 14.0 334th

