The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) face the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Information

Vermont Top Players (2022-23)

  • Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank
152nd 72.7 Points Scored 71.4 183rd
79th 66.9 Points Allowed 72.4 248th
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
136th 13.6 Assists 12.9 186th
5th 8.9 Turnovers 14.0 334th

