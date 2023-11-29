Vermont vs. Dartmouth November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) face the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Dartmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Vermont vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|71.4
|183rd
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|5th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
