The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) host the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) after winning four straight home games. The Catamounts are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 134.5.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -13.5 134.5

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, Vermont and its opponents have combined to score more than 134.5 points.

Vermont's matchups this year have an average point total of 140.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Catamounts are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Vermont has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Catamounts have played as a favorite of -1100 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for Vermont.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 18 62.1% 72.7 144.1 66.9 139.3 137.1 Dartmouth 13 61.9% 71.4 144.1 72.4 139.3 138.7

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The Catamounts record just 3.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Big Green give up (75).

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 17-12-0 1-2 14-15-0 Dartmouth 9-12-0 1-0 12-9-0

Vermont vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Dartmouth 13-1 Home Record 7-5 9-6 Away Record 3-11 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 80 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

