Alexander Newhook will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers meet on Thursday at Bell Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Newhook interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexander Newhook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Newhook Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Newhook has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

Newhook has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 22 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Newhook has a point in 10 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

In six of 22 games this year, Newhook has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Newhook goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Newhook going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Newhook Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 2 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

