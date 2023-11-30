Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Fancy a bet on Gallagher? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Gallagher has a plus-minus rating of -11, while averaging 13:58 on the ice per game.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of 22 games this year, Gallagher has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Gallagher has an assist in four of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gallagher has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 2 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

