Brendan Gallagher Game Preview: Canadiens vs. Panthers - November 30
Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Fancy a bet on Gallagher? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Brendan Gallagher vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)
Gallagher Season Stats Insights
- In 22 games this season, Gallagher has a plus-minus rating of -11, while averaging 13:58 on the ice per game.
- Gallagher has a goal in five games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In six of 22 games this year, Gallagher has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Gallagher has an assist in four of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Gallagher has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.
Gallagher Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|22
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
