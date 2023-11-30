Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak and others are listed when the Boston Bruins host the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Charlie Coyle's season total of 18 points has come from nine goals and nine assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Nov. 25 2 0 2 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Fabian Zetterlund has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with six goals and three assists.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 27 1 0 1 6 vs. Canucks Nov. 25 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 0 0 0 7 at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2

