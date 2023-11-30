As they prepare for a Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Florida Panthers (13-7-2) at Bell Centre, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

Montreal's total of 75 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -14, they are 27th in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 64 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +8.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6

