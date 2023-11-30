The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Panthers-Canadiens matchup can be seen on ESPN+ and BSFL, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Panthers Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have conceded 75 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the league.

The Canadiens' 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 22 7 11 18 8 7 33.3% Nicholas Suzuki 22 6 12 18 17 10 53.7% Michael Matheson 22 5 12 17 23 6 - Sean Monahan 22 6 7 13 10 11 58.8% Alexander Newhook 22 7 6 13 18 8 39.1%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 56 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The Panthers' 64 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players