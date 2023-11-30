How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Panthers-Canadiens matchup can be seen on ESPN+ and BSFL, so tune in to take in the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens vs Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction
|Panthers vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Canadiens Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have conceded 75 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|22
|7
|11
|18
|8
|7
|33.3%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|22
|6
|12
|18
|17
|10
|53.7%
|Michael Matheson
|22
|5
|12
|17
|23
|6
|-
|Sean Monahan
|22
|6
|7
|13
|10
|11
|58.8%
|Alexander Newhook
|22
|7
|6
|13
|18
|8
|39.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 56 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Panthers' 64 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|22
|15
|12
|27
|8
|12
|44.2%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|19
|6
|14
|20
|11
|21
|53.7%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|22
|3
|15
|18
|20
|9
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|22
|9
|7
|16
|13
|13
|43.5%
|Evan Rodrigues
|22
|3
|10
|13
|7
|5
|28.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.