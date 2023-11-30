The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) are lopsided favorites when they go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers are -210 on the moneyline to win, while the Canadiens have +170 moneyline odds.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Montreal has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Panthers are 9-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Canadiens have been the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 36.8%, of those games.

Florida has had four games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter and won each time.

Montreal has yet to win as an underdog with odds of +170 or longer on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.5 2.90 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.90 2.00 8 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 2.60 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.60 3.10 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

