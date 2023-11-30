Keep an eye on Sam Reinhart and Cole Caufield in particular on Thursday, when the Florida Panthers face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield is among the top options on offense for Montreal, with 18 points this season, as he has recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games.

Nicholas Suzuki's 18 points this season, including six goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 2-2-0 record this season, with an .898 save percentage (39th in the league). In 4 games, he has 123 saves, and has conceded 14 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart has been a major player for Florida this season, collecting 27 points in 22 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has 18 points for Florida, via three goals and 15 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-1. He has conceded 10 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 130 saves with a .929% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 2.91 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.41 22nd 1st 34 Shots 28.6 28th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 23rd 17.57% Power Play % 17.95% 22nd 14th 81.08% Penalty Kill % 73.81% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.