Canadiens vs. Panthers November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Keep an eye on Sam Reinhart and Cole Caufield in particular on Thursday, when the Florida Panthers face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Caufield is among the top options on offense for Montreal, with 18 points this season, as he has recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games.
- Nicholas Suzuki's 18 points this season, including six goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.
- This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 2-2-0 record this season, with an .898 save percentage (39th in the league). In 4 games, he has 123 saves, and has conceded 14 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Panthers Players to Watch
- Reinhart has been a major player for Florida this season, collecting 27 points in 22 games.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists).
- Matthew Tkachuk has 18 points for Florida, via three goals and 15 assists.
- Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-1. He has conceded 10 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 130 saves with a .929% save percentage (seventh-best in league).
Canadiens vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|20th
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|2.77
|27th
|5th
|2.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.41
|22nd
|1st
|34
|Shots
|28.6
|28th
|4th
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|34.2
|30th
|23rd
|17.57%
|Power Play %
|17.95%
|22nd
|14th
|81.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.81%
|28th
