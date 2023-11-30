Canadiens vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Canadiens are on a three-game home losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have won seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Montreal has been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
- The Canadiens have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal's games this season have had more than 6 goals 12 of 22 times.
Canadiens vs Panthers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|64 (19th)
|Goals
|61 (24th)
|56 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|75 (25th)
|13 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (17th)
|14 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Montreal went 6-4-0 against the spread and 5-5-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over four times.
- The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 7.1 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have scored 61 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 75 total, which ranks 25th among NHL teams.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -14.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.