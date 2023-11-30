The Florida Panthers (13-7-2) visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Canadiens are on a three-game home losing streak.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have won seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Montreal has been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The Canadiens have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal's games this season have had more than 6 goals 12 of 22 times.

Canadiens vs Panthers Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 64 (19th) Goals 61 (24th) 56 (6th) Goals Allowed 75 (25th) 13 (19th) Power Play Goals 14 (17th) 14 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Montreal went 6-4-0 against the spread and 5-5-0 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over four times.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 7.1 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have scored 61 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 24th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 75 total, which ranks 25th among NHL teams.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -14.

