The Florida Panthers visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Sam Reinhart, Cole Caufield and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Caufield's seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games for Montreal add up to 18 total points on the season.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Nicholas Suzuki is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 18 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 22 games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Michael Matheson is a key contributor on offense for Montreal with five goals and 12 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 2 2 0 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 20:45 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 19 games, with six goals and 14 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.