Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Panthers on November 30, 2023
The Florida Panthers visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Sam Reinhart, Cole Caufield and others in this contest.
Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canadiens vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Caufield's seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games for Montreal add up to 18 total points on the season.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Nicholas Suzuki is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 18 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 22 games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Michael Matheson is a key contributor on offense for Montreal with five goals and 12 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 20:45 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|0
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 19 games, with six goals and 14 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
