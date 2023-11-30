In the upcoming tilt against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Charlie McAvoy to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

McAvoy averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 88 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:42 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 27:31 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

