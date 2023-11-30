Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Chittenden County, Vermont today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fair Haven Union High School at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
