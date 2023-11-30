For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Christian Dvorak a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

Dvorak has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Dvorak has no points on the power play.

Dvorak averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

