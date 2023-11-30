For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Christian Dvorak a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

  • Dvorak has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
  • Dvorak has no points on the power play.
  • Dvorak averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

