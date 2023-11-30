Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 30?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Christian Dvorak a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dvorak stats and insights
- Dvorak has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- Dvorak has no points on the power play.
- Dvorak averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.