Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Does a bet on Caufield interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Cole Caufield vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:40 on the ice per game.

Caufield has a goal in seven of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Caufield has a point in 14 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Caufield's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

Caufield has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 2 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

