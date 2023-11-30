Thursday's contest that pits the Vermont Catamounts (3-4) against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-46 in favor of Vermont, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Big Green came out on top in their last matchup 43-40 against New Hampshire on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 63, Dartmouth 46

Other Ivy League Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dartmouth Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Green were outscored by 15.6 points per game last season with a -437 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.7 points per game (344th in college basketball) and gave up 69.3 per contest (297th in college basketball).

In Ivy League games, Dartmouth averaged 3.4 fewer points (50.3) than overall (53.7) in 2022-23.

At home the Big Green scored 52.3 points per game last season, 2.7 fewer points than they averaged away (55.0).

Dartmouth gave up 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.