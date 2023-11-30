The Vermont Catamounts (3-4) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

The Big Green's 52.3 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 55.9 the Catamounts allow to opponents.

Vermont's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.3 points.

The Catamounts record 56 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 51.8 the Big Green allow.

When Vermont scores more than 51.8 points, it is 3-1.

Dartmouth has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 56 points.

The Catamounts shoot 40.6% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Big Green concede defensively.

The Big Green shoot 35.7% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Catamounts concede.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth Schedule