How to Watch the Dartmouth vs. Vermont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (3-4) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.
Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green's 52.3 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 55.9 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- Vermont's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.3 points.
- The Catamounts record 56 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 51.8 the Big Green allow.
- When Vermont scores more than 51.8 points, it is 3-1.
- Dartmouth has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 56 points.
- The Catamounts shoot 40.6% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Big Green concede defensively.
- The Big Green shoot 35.7% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Catamounts concede.
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Siena
|L 56-49
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/14/2023
|Keene State
|W 65-41
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|W 43-40
|Whittemore Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/8/2023
|Navy
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
