When the Boston Bruins square off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake DeBrusk find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

DeBrusk's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:08 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

