In the upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jake Evans to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Evans has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 11:35 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:53 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:29 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:30 Away W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.