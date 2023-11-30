In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jesse Ylonen to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in two of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:16 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 7:22 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

