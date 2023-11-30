In the upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Joel Armia to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Armia has no points on the power play.

Armia averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:26 Away W 4-2 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.