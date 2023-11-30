Will Johnathan Kovacevic Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 30?
When the Montreal Canadiens play the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Kovacevic stats and insights
- Kovacevic has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Kovacevic has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Kovacevic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|21:27
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
