On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Josh Anderson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Anderson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

