The Montreal Canadiens, with Josh Anderson, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a wager on Anderson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Josh Anderson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 16:50 on the ice per game.

Through 22 games this year, Anderson has yet to score a goal.

Anderson has recorded a point twice this season in 22 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Anderson has an assist in two of 22 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Anderson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Anderson has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Anderson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 4 2 Points 3 0 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

