For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

  • In four of 19 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Barron has no points on the power play.
  • Barron's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:29 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:09 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:49 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:12 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

