Will Kaiden Guhle Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 30?
When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kaiden Guhle score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Guhle stats and insights
- Guhle has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Guhle has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Guhle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
