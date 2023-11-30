Should you wager on Kevin Shattenkirk to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk is yet to score through 16 games this season.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 88 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:23 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:58 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.