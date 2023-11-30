Can we expect Matthew Poitras finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins match up against the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

