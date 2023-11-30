Michael Matheson will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Matheson in that upcoming Canadiens-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson's plus-minus this season, in 24:46 per game on the ice, is -9.

Matheson has a goal in five games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson has a point in 12 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 22 games this season, Matheson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Matheson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Matheson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 3 17 Points 3 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

