Will Morgan Geekie light the lamp when the Boston Bruins play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Geekie has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:35 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:04 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

