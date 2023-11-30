Can we anticipate Nicholas Suzuki scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

Suzuki has scored in six of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:35 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:34 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 19:55 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 22:32 Away W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

