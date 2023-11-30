The Montreal Canadiens, Nicholas Suzuki included, will face the Florida Panthers on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Suzuki in the Canadiens-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Suzuki has a goal in six of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Suzuki has a point in 13 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points four times.

Suzuki has an assist in nine of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Suzuki hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 4 18 Points 0 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.