The Florida Panthers (13-7-2, third in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

In the last 10 contests for the Canadiens (5-5-0), their offense has put up 26 goals while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have had 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (14.3%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Panthers 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-210)

Panthers (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 10-10-2 this season and are 6-2-8 in overtime games.

In the nine games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Montreal has three points (1-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 13 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (9-3-1).

This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 4-5-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Canadiens went 8-9-1 in those matchups (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 2.91 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.41 22nd 1st 34 Shots 28.6 28th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 23rd 17.57% Power Play % 17.95% 22nd 14th 81.08% Penalty Kill % 73.81% 28th

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

