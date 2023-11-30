Canadiens vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Florida Panthers (13-7-2, third in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Montreal Canadiens (10-10-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the last 10 contests for the Canadiens (5-5-0), their offense has put up 26 goals while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have had 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (14.3%).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Canadiens vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Panthers 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-210)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a record of 10-10-2 this season and are 6-2-8 in overtime games.
- In the nine games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.
- This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Montreal has three points (1-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 13 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (9-3-1).
- This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 4-5-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-1-1 (five points).
- The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Canadiens went 8-9-1 in those matchups (17 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|20th
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|2.77
|27th
|5th
|2.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.41
|22nd
|1st
|34
|Shots
|28.6
|28th
|4th
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|34.2
|30th
|23rd
|17.57%
|Power Play %
|17.95%
|22nd
|14th
|81.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.81%
|28th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.