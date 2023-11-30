For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • In seven of 21 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (four shots).
  • On the power play, Zacha has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Zacha's shooting percentage is 18.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

