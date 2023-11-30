In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Sean Monahan to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Monahan has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play, Monahan has accumulated three goals and three assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:44 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

