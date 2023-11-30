Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. If you're considering a bet on Monahan against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Sean Monahan vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Monahan has a goal in six games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Monahan has a point in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Monahan has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 22 games played.

The implied probability that Monahan hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Monahan Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

