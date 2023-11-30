The Montreal Canadiens, Tanner Pearson included, will face the Florida Panthers on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Pearson against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Tanner Pearson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Pearson Season Stats Insights

Pearson has averaged 14:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Pearson has a goal in three of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pearson has a point in six of 22 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 22 games this season, Pearson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Pearson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pearson has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pearson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

